Captured carbon dioxide is injected into porous rock on the ocean floor and then solidifies into carbonate rock. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)

Captured carbon dioxide is injected into porous rock on the ocean floor and then solidifies into carbonate rock. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)

B.C. university probes removing CO2 by injecting it into the ocean floor

Modelling suggests the captured carbon dioxide could turn into rock in 25 years

A University of Victoria-led research project may have found a place to put gigatons of extra carbon dioxide floating in the atmosphere.

The process involves injecting captured carbon into porous rock on the ocean floor in areas like the Cascadia Basin off the coast of Vancouver Island, which reacts with other minerals to solidify into carbonate rock. A new research paper from a team at the Solid Carbon Project, run by Ocean Networks Canada (which is a UVic initiative), estimates that process can happen in as little as 25 years.

The carbon is trapped by the natural layer of sedimentary rock, made of up to 800 metres of sandstone and siltstone. Even with the variety in the ocean floor, researchers still found mineralization could be expected within 100 years.

“What we have shown in this study is that carbon dioxide can transform to rock within 25 years as opposed to cases where mineralization takes many millennia,” Adedapo Awolayo, the research paper’s principal author and a former post-doctoral fellow on the Solid Carbon research team, said in a statement.

Benjamin Tutolo, a researcher with Solid Carbon and associate professor in the Department of Geoscience at the University of Calgary, says the research team projects that 25 years post-injection, 95 per cent of the CO2 will be mineralized.

“Once it’s down there, it’s not going to go anywhere for a long time,” he said in a statement.

The 25-year timeline is currently based on modelling and simulations, but if the demonstration project goes well, a permanent equipment placement could aim to start by injecting half a million tons of CO2 per year at each sequestration site. If the technology is adopted globally, it could scale up to more than 20 gigatons per year by 2100, according to Kate Moran, Ocean Network Canada’s president and chief executive officer.

Currently, human activity adds around 50 gigatons of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere each year.

Tutolo said the findings are good news, but not mission accomplished when it comes to tackling climate change.

“This is not a ‘get out of jail free’ card,” Tutolo says. “All pathways to remain under 1.5 degrees of global warming require the use of negative emissions technologies such as this, but we also need to decarbonize the economy to get there. We need both.”

Tutolo added that projections to keep warming under 1.5 degrees require 10 gigatons of carbon to be captured out of the atmosphere by mid-century.

ALSO READ: UVic athletes band together for third annual relay to honour late soccer captain

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Carbon captureClimate changeGreater VictoriaUVic

Previous story
B.C. sheriff points to staff shortages, guard apathy for drugs in prisons
Next story
And the total is …..

Just Posted

The total is in and $38,673.58 was donated to and/or raised by the Bulkley Valley All Stars as of last week for this year’s Cops for Cancer Tour de North ride from Dawson Creek to Williams Lake last month. That’s Houston RCMP Constable Harry Dhaliwal and community riders Sue Jones and Cindy Sullivan from the All Stars announcing the total Sept. 30 at the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. At the same time, Aubrey Aatelma’s name was drawn as the winner of camping and other outdoor amenities in a raffle sponsored by the credit union in support of Tour de North. The total raised by the All Stars works out to approximately 25 per cent of the Tour de North’s total which is approximately $152,000. The whole Tour de North riding group had a goal of $150,000. Local companies DH Crane, Buy Low Foods, Sullivan Motor Products and Bulkley Valley Credit Union provided support and services for the local effort as did the Houston Fire Department, Houston Victim Services as well as the residents of Houston and area. (Submitted photo/Houston Today )
And the total is …..

The town of Smithers is allow CIBC a few variances to update their signage. (Google Images photo)
CIBC and Smithers compromise on signage

A landslide on Sept. 1 deposited 15 to 25 million cubic metres of debris into the upper Ecstall River in northwest B.C. (Photo: SkeenaWild Conservation Trust/Facebook)
Scientist calls for better monitoring of steep slopes after landslide near Prince Rupert

Eight Coastal Nations met for the first time in Prince Rupert on Oct. 8 to engage in a day of training and emergency simulations. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Mission ready in Prince Rupert, 8 Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary saving lives at sea