B.C. Transit reduces service in Smithers

Due to a forthcoming employee absence, BC Transit and their operating partner will be temporarily reducing service in the Smithers Regional Transit System.

This service reduction will be in effect from March 27 through April 25, 2023. This change may impact commuters travelling to and from Telkwa as there are reductions being made to the morning and afternoon peak trips.

The following changes will be made:

The route 22 Smithers/Telkwa will run five trips in each direction, every weekday:

Telkwa to Smithers: 7:30 a.m., 9:10 a.m, 10 a.m., 1:35 p.m., 4 p.m.

Smithers to Telkwa: 9:35 a.m, 1:15 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:45 p.m.

The route 23 Smithers/Witset will run 30 minutes later in the morning at 8 a.m. in Downtown Smithers and 8:40 a.m. in Witset.

On-request curb to curb service within Smithers town boundaries, has been reduced slightly running from 9:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

This reduction in service will not impact route 162 Kispiox/Smithers or route 163 Smithers/Burns Lake.