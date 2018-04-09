Tourism Minister Lisa Beare (Hansard TV)

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Lisa Beare, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture and MLA for Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows, was diagnosed last week with a medical condition requiring heart surgery.

She is receiving medical care, and is expected to make a full recovery, the provincial government said Monday.

“I know our colleagues on both sides of the legislature join me in wishing Minister Beare a speedy recovery,” said Premier John Horgan. “We send her and her family our very best wishes, and look forward to seeing her return very soon.”

Beare, a former school trustee, will be absent from the legislature for a few weeks while she recuperates.

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties during her absence.

Previous story
Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims
Next story
Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

Just Posted

No progress in bid to replace departing Greyhound service

Transportation minister said to be committed to finding solution

Smithers Art Gallery seeks new manager

Caroline Bastable is to be the new literacy coordinator for Smithers Community Services.

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Children’s book on living in the Outback

Former Smithers reporter creates children’s book on life in the Australian Outback.

BVCA presents April workshops for the community with visiting artists

Community members are invited to Intro to Flamenco Dance Workshops and a Youth Engagement Project.

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

B.C. Tourism Minister Beare has heart surgery

Minister of Agriculture Lana Popham will assume Beare’s duties.

Canadian police chiefs launch professionalism survey

This is the second national survey by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Ethics Committee

Body in Humboldt Broncos bus crash misidentified: justice ministry

The ministry says the body of Humboldt Broncos player Parker Tobin was mistaken for that of Xavier Labelle

Hockey sticks on porches across the country in tribute to Humboldt crash victims

Social media users leave hockey sticks on porches in tribute to Humboldt Broncos crash victims

Adam Hadwin finishes tied for 24th at Masters

B.C. golfer cards personal-best finish at “major” tournament

Northwest sending girl’s baseball team to BC Summer Games

First time in eight years the northwest has had a girls team

Topless protester charges at Bill Cosby as retrial begins

A topless protester with “Women’s Lives Matters” charged at Bill Cosby Monday

Trump complains about “STUPID TRADE” with China

President Donald Trump complained yet again about “STUPID TRADE” with China

Most Read