B.C. to limit gas in southwest region; restricts non-essential travel in southwest

Chilliwack Search and Rescue helping evacuate those stranded from the flooding in the Fraser Valley on Nov. 18, 2021. (Chilliwack SAR photo) Rising flood water surround a home and cover highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward CAF people prepare to load one of the three CH-146 Griffon helicopter on board a C-177 Globemaster III as the Canadian Armed Forces send relief to the flooded areas in British Columbia, Friday, November 19, 2021 in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

B.C.’s public safety minister has enlisted two new provincial orders amid concerns of gas shortages in the province due to the devestating floods that hit southern B.C. this week.

In a news conference Friday (Nov. 19), Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced that non-essential travel will be restricted on all highways impacted by washouts.

This means that highways impacted will be only open to those travelling to get home, as well as commercial and emergency vehicles.

Highways include:

Highway 99: from the junction of Highway 99 and Lillooet River Road to the BC Hydro Seton Lake Campsite access in Lillooet. Only passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles up to 14,500 kilograms will be permitted.

Highway 3: from the junction of Highway 5 and Highway 3 in Hope to the west entrance to Princeton from Highway 3.

Highway 7: from the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 9 in Agassiz to the junction of Highway 7 and Highway 1 in Hope.

Meanwhile, the public will be limited to purchasing 30 litres of gas per visit to gas stations in southwest B.C., Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

Farnworth said there is a reduced but steady supply of gas and province is working with the feds to import gasoline in new ways.

“Carpool, share with a friend, walk, use alternative methods,” Farnworth said, adding to be kind to others.

More to come.

B.C. Floods 2021