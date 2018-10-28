Jewish communities across North America are holding vigils for the 11 people killed at a Pittsburgh synagogue. (Twitter)

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

Vancouver’s Jewish community is gathering Sunday afternoon to pay tribute to the 11 killed during a mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Synagogues in the area have been on alert since Saturday’s shooting.

Robert Gregory Bowers killed eight men and three women inside the Tree of Life Synagogue during worship services before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, police said in an affidavit.

In a statement posted to the Jewish Federation of Greater Vancouver’s website, the federation said synagogues had been asked to review their security policies.

“We have been in touch with local law enforcement and our understanding is that there is no increased threat to our community,” the statement read.

“The Vancouver Police Department has increased their patrols of Jewish community institutions as an added precaution.”

A memorial is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday, in the Wosk Auditorium at the Jewish Community Centre (950 West 41 Avenue, Vancouver).

