B.C. suing COVID rule-breaker for money seized at makeshift penthouse nightclub

B.C.’s director of civil forfeiture is suing a Vancouver man who pleaded guilty to operating his penthouse like a makeshift nightclub in January, defying COVID-19 health orders.

A civil claim filed in B.C. Supreme Court Monday (May 31) alleges $8,740 seized by police at Mohammad Movassaghi’s apartment should be considered the proceeds of crime as it was used for unlawful activities “likely to cause serious bodily harm.”

By Jan. 31, social gatherings of any size were restricted at private residences in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the province, amid a burgeoning worldwide pandemic.

On that day, Vancouver Police obtained a search warrant of the 777 Richards St. apartment. Movassaghi was found inside with 77 guests, receipts for the purchase of large amounts of alcohol, a DJ station, bar, dance pole and mood lighting.

Number of guests associated with organized crime

Police also identified a number of people present who were associated with organized crime, reads the court document. Guests were made to sign COVID-19 waivers that acknowledged the contagious, sometimes deadly nature of the virus.

Each guest was fined $230 by police and Movassaghi, himself, was fined nearly $2,500.

The 42-year-old became the first person in B.C. sentenced for breaching orders under the Public Health Act in April when he was found having two more guests over, violating his bail conditions.

As a result, Movassaghi was handed one day in jail, a further $5,000 fine and 18 months probation. While sentenced, B.C. provincial court judge Ellen Gordon compared his breaking of COVID-19 rules to selling fentanyl on the street.

