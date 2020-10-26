B.C. shatters more COVID-19 records with 817 new cases, highest-ever weekend total

Three people have died over the past three reporting periods

B.C. has shattered yet another COVID-19 record as the province recorded 817 new cases over the weekend.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 317 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 293 from Saturday to Sunday and 207 from Sunday to Monday.

There have also been three deaths, all long-term care residents in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.

The province also recorded four new health care outbreaks. There are currently 21 health care outbreaks, 19 in long-term care and two in acute care.

Henry said that social gatherings continue to directly lead to COVID-19 cases, including Thanksgiving.

“These are all important celebrations, but we are in the middle of a pandemic,” Henry said.

“This has been the case in every part of the province.”

More to come.

