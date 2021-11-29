B.C. NDP house leader Mike Farnworth takes a question in the B.C. legislature as Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare listens, June 16, 2021. (Hansard TV)

B.C. NDP house leader Mike Farnworth takes a question in the B.C. legislature as Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare listens, June 16, 2021. (Hansard TV)

B.C. sets $10 fee for non-personal public information requests

Down from $25 originally hinted, pushed through legislature

The B.C. NDP government wasted no time imposing its new fee on freedom of information requests, after the amendments to the law requiring a non-refundable fee for all but personal information were pushed through with little debate last week.

Citizens’ Services Minister Lisa Beare at first said the fee would be about $25 per application, which she described as the mid-point of fees charged in other jurisdictions to compile it and check it for privacy rules. The fee is aimed at speeding up service in an FOI system that has been bogged down for years, Beare said in October.

Opposition MLAs joined Information and Privacy Commissioner Michael McEvoy in objecting to charging a fee for public information. After repeatedly arguing that the law hasn’t been updated for 10 years, Beare and NDP house leader Mike Farnworth stopped putting up speakers as the bill was passed.

B.C. Liberal jobs critic Todd Stone led the charge against the fee up to the last day of the legislature sitting Nov. 25, revealing through an FOI application that Beare’s briefing notes showed cabinet approval for the changes was given March 31, 2021. That’s before McEvoy and others were asked about a fee, Stone said.

“From the impacts of COVID-19 to the devastating fires and floods B.C. has endured, the opposition has spent the entire session pushing this government to respond more quickly to emergencies and get support into the hands of those who need it,” Stone said Nov. 29, the day the fee was imposed. All they have done is dither and delay — yet when it comes to slapping a fee on FOI requests, suddenly the NDP is capable of acting swiftly.”

RELATED: B.C.’s FOI fee to be ‘modest,’ speed up service, Beare says

RELATED: B.C. premier defends FOI fee, tells opposition to ‘get real’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Turkeys expected to be pricier, harder to find this Christmas
Next story
Canada attends emergency G7 health meeting on Omicron variant

Just Posted

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege) Skeena MLA Ellis Ross. (Photo by Peter Versteege)
Skeena MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

The R.E.M. Lee Theatre in Terrace, pictured on Nov. 29, 2021, will be the sole venue for the 2022 Pacific Northwest Music Festival from April 21 to May 6. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Pacific Northwest Music Festival set to return in 2022

Gitxsan Huwilp Government chiefs and matriarchs outside Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen’s Hazelton office on Nov. 27, 2021. (Git’luuhl’um’hetxwit Media/Twitter)
Gitxsan hereditary chiefs issue Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen eviction notice from Hazelton

Funding applications opened on Nov. 15 for the community shuttle bus grant and close soon on Dec. 23. A BC Transit bus is shown in Prince Rupert on Nov. 25. (Photo: Norman Galimski/The Northern View)
NDIT applications open for community shuttle bus funding