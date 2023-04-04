B.C. set to introduce nurse-to-patient ratios, a first in Canada

Minister of Health Adrian Dix calls the new contract with BC Nurses a singular success. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nurse-to-patient ratios are coming to B.C. hospitals, community care and long-term care facilities as part of a broader agreement between the provincial government and the union representing nurses.

The agreement, which still awaits ratification, proposes two components: one covering wages and other aspects first announced Friday (March 31) and a second dealing with nursing workload standards, funding for recruitment and retention and one-time funding for professional development among nurses.

The three-year-agreement covers approximately 51,500 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses in B.C. About 87 per cent of nurses work in the six provincial health authorities, the rest for affiliated organizations like Providence Health Care.

Nurses will see their wages rise retroactively from April 1, 2022 by 25 cents per hour, then grow by 3.24 per cent until April 2023. From there, nurses’ wages will go up 6.75 per cent to April 2024, and then two per cent to April 2025.

Other financial aspects include yet-to-be-revealed incentives to recruit, retain and support new-to-practice nurses. Overall, the agreement will see the province spend an additional $1.075 billion to nurses over three years.

Non-financial incentives include five paid days leave for ceremonial, cultural, spiritual purposes for Indigenous employees and changes permitting employers to preferentially hire Indigenous employees in specific situations, among other measures.

More broadly, the agreement includes $750 million to implement nurse-to-patient ratios, modeled on similar systems in Australia and California. B.C.’s implementation will be a first in Canada.

BCNU’s chief negotiator Jim Gould said the ratios will improve patient care and reduce mortality, while improving work satisfaction among nurses.

Plans call for the ratios to exist uniformly across the province with hospitals being prioritized first, followed by community care and long-term care facilities.

The ratio for treatment in ventilated critical care is 1:1, 1:2 for non-ventilated critical care; 1:3 for special care, 1:4 for in-patient care and palliative care; and 1:5 in rehabilitation. Standards for other areas are still to be developed.

Another $108.6 million in annualized ongoing funding will support recruitment and retention while another $100 million in one-time funding will support professional development.

More to come…

