A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS

B.C. sees 873 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, decline continues

Hospitalizations up to 377, two more deaths for 1,515 total

B.C.’s slow decline from last week’s all-time high daily COVID-19 cases continued Tuesday, with 873 new infections confirmed.

B.C. recorded 1,283 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, 1,036 on Sunday and 970 on Monday, as infection slowed slightly from last week’s record spread. There are 377 people in hospital as of Tuesday, up from 368 on Monday, 116 of them in intensive care. Two additional deaths were recorded Tuesday, for a total of 1,515 since the pandemic began.

“Since we last reported, we have had 218 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 512 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 43 in the Island Health region, 72 in the Interior Health region, 28 in the Northern Health region and no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement April 13.

“People 65 and older, Indigenous peoples 18 and over, and individuals who have received their ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter are now eligible to receive their vaccine. People 55 to 65 may also book appointments for the AstraZeneca vaccine at pharmacies throughout the province.

“We are adapting our vaccine delivery in step with our supply and will continue to do that moving forward. If needed, we will pivot, pause or shift our delivery to maximize protection to as many people as possible.”

