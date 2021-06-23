COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Richmond, B.C., one of the targeted communities to increase immunization protetion to the provincial average in recent weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Richmond, B.C., one of the targeted communities to increase immunization protetion to the provincial average in recent weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. sees 87 more COVID-19 cases, none in Northern Health

Two new outbreaks in Metro Vancouver senior care facilities

B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission rate remained low Wednesday, with 87 more cases confirmed and one more death attributed to the pandemic.

Two new outbreaks have been declared in senior care facilities, Hollyburn House in West Vancouver and Minoru Residence in Richmond, one of the targeted communities for increasing vaccine protection in recent weeks. B.C. has reached more than 77 per cent of adults vaccinated, with more than one million second doses applied as the province prepares for the next step in its reopening plan as early as July 1.

As of June 23 there are 109 people in hospital, down from 111 on Tuesday, and 41 in intensive care, no change in the past 24 hours. New infections have been below 100 since last week, with 90 on Sunday, 45 on Monday and 56 on Tuesday.

“Of the new cases, 13 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 30 are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region and 41 are in the Interior Health region,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Wednesday. “There are no new cases in the Northern Health region.”

more to come…

RELATED: B.C. health officials say mixing mRNA vaccines safe, effective

RELATED: Study of staff confirms COVID-19 transmission low in schools

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
VIDEO: O’Toole against cancelling Canada Day; ministers, NDP say it’s time for reflection

Just Posted

Muheim Elementary School students sing to Dze L K’ant Friendship Centre staff and residential school survivors on National Indigenous Peoples Day June 21. (Thom Barker photo)
Canada Day 2021: A Day of Reflection event planned for Smithers

FILE – Perry Bellegarde, National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, takes part in an event on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Indigenous Peoples Day must be a ‘call to action’, says Assembly of First Nations chief

Smudging being held at the healing ceremony. Smudging is traditionally a ceremony for cleansing the soul of negative thoughts. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
First Nations gather to heal at former Lejac residential school site near Fraser Lake

The Red Chris open pit mine approximately 80 km south of Dease Lake. The province and Tahltan will start negotiations on the first consent-based decision-making agreement ever to be negotiated under DRIPA with regards to two mining projects in northern B.C. (Newcrest Mining photo)
B.C. to begin DRIPA-based negotiations with Tahltan First Nation on two northwest mining projects