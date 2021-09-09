The provincial government is seeking public feedback to inform anti-racism data legislation that is expected to be tabled in spring 2022. (Unsplash)

The provincial government is seeking public feedback to inform anti-racism data legislation that is expected to be tabled in spring 2022. (Unsplash)

B.C. seeks feedback to guide anti-racism data legislation

British Columbians have until Nov. 30 to share feedback through online or in-person engagements

British Columbians are being asked to help shape upcoming provincial anti-racism data legislation.

The new legislation will enable the collection of data disaggregated by race to identify the impact of systemic racism in areas like education, health care and policing. The province is aiming to introduce the legislation in spring 2022.

RELATED: Canada has a colour blindness problem

RELATED: ‘Systemic racism’ in Canada reflected in health, income and other indicators

Until Nov. 30, people will have the opportunity to take an experience survey on systemic racism. Rachna Singh, parliamentary secretary for anti-racism initiatives, will also meet with community groups for more targeted feedback through fall 2021. Singh said that grants will be made available for community groups to host their own engagement events.

“This engagement will help shed more light on the experiences of people using government services in B.C., so that we can break down these barriers they’re facing, identify gaps and deliver better supports. It will also ensure that our approach to collecting data meets the needs of IBPOC communities and does not exacerbate existing systemic issues,” Singh said.

Over the past year and a half, B.C. has been confronted with issues of systemic racism. Anti-Asian hate crimes rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, a report delivered by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond detailed systemic racism against Indigenous people in health care, racial justice protests were held across B.C. in summer 2020 and multiple B.C. First Nations have been sharing details of unmarked graves at former residential school sites on their territory.

RELATED: Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

RELATED: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

The increased awareness of issues around systemic racism led the province to commit to anti-racism work. So far, the province has spent $2.9 million on anti-racism initiatives such as increasing funds for the new Resilience BC Anti-Racism Network and launching a province-wide anti-racism campaign. The province has also reinstated the B.C. Human Rights Commission, is currently reviewing the Police Act, developing a K-12 anti-racism action plan and attempting to root out anti-Indigenous racism in health care.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC legislatureracism

Previous story
Patient’s death in Kamloops ER sitting area came amid marathon wait for treatment
Next story
Off-duty Revelstoke Mountie and son, 11, rescue capsized canoers

Just Posted

Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates at the R.E.M. Lee Theatre on Sept.7, 2021 for the all candidates debate. From left to right: Adeana Young (Green Party, on screen), Jody Craven (PPC), Taylor Bachrach (NDP), Rod Taylor (CHP) and Claire Rattée (CPC). (Thom Barker/Smithers Interior News)
VIDEO: Skeena—Bulkley Valley candidates spar over northwest issues during debate

Prince Rupert has been chosen as one of only six locations across the country to host a satellite screening of a Toronto International Film Festival movie on Sept. 13. The movie called ‘Official Competition’ stars Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz (Photo: supplied by TIFF)
Prince Rupert one of six cities chosen by Toronto International Film Festival for screening

The daily limit for sockeye at Babine Lake has increased to two per day until Sept. 15. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Daily limit at Babine Lake increased

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce vaccine card program at the B.C. legislature, Aug. 23, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
Phone bank, website launched for B.C. COVID-19 vaccine card