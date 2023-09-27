B.C’s Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks at a health care announcement at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C’s Health Minister Adrian Dix speaks at a health care announcement at Surrey Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. says $20 million will reduce travel costs for cancer patients

New funds especially important for patients in rural, remote areas, health minister says

B.C. says $20 million from its 10-year cancer action plan will go to subsidizing the cost of travel and accommodation for patients who have to leave their home community for treatment.

The province first announced the funds alongside the launch of its action plan in February, but provided more details on Wednesday (Sept. 27).

Health Minister Adrian Dix says the $20 million will be evenly divided between the Canadian Cancer Society and Hope Air to expand travel programs they already have in place.

The Canadian Cancer Society portion will go to its Travel Treatment Fund, which gives patients grants for general travel expenses, its Wheels of Hope program, which connects patients with volunteer drivers, and its four lodges, which provide patients with accommodation and meals in Victoria, Vancouver, Kelowna and Prince George.

Applications for the general travel fund will be accepted retroactively to April 1, 2023.

Hope Air says its $10 million will fund ground transportation, accommodation and meal vouchers for cancer patients. The charity has also committed to providing 2,500 flights for B.C. patients by 2026.

Dix says the two organizations will work together and refer patients to each other, depending on patient needs. The charity’s expanded programs will launch on Oct. 3 and be available to patients with a household income below $150,000.

Dix says the primary intent of the new fund is to increase access for British Columbians who live in rural or remote areas, who have to travel greater distances for care. B.C.’s six cancer centres are located in Abbotsford, Kelowna, Prince George, Surrey, Vancouver and Victoria. The province has committed to adding another four in Kamloops, Nanaimo, Surrey and Burnaby.

The $20 million is part of $440 million the province committed to cancer care in February.

READ ALSO: B.C. announces $440 million towards a ‘cancer-free future’

READ ALSO: B.C. couple left to foot $1,200-a-month cancer treatment bill due to ‘funding loophole’

Breaking NewsCancerHealthcare

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Meet B.C.’s Tyler and Kayleen, from ‘The Amazing Race Canada’
Next story
123 First Nations renew call to close B.C. salmon farms as DFO weakens promise

Just Posted

A firefighter combats a wildfire near Smithers, where eased campfire restrictions following recent rainfall come with continued warnings for public caution amid persistent fire activity in the region. (BC Wildfire Service)
BC Wildfire Service relaxes campfire restrictions in northwest amid rainy conditions

Northstars players celebrate a goal against the Island Hockey Club Sunday with their goalie, Rylan Harder. (Angie Mindus photos - Williams Lake Tribune)
JPHL Northstars see success at hometown showcase in Williams Lake

Selwyn Romilly and his wife, Lorna. (Charis Romilly Turner/Contributed to Black Press Media)
Selwyn Romilly, B.C.’s first Black judge, dies at age 83

The House of Ni’isjoohl Memorial Pole returned to Terrace on Sept. 24, symbolizing a historic homecoming. (Sailor First Class Erin Roberts, Canadian Armed Forces, via House of Ni’isjoohl/Nisg̱a’a Lisims Government)
PHOTOS: Stolen totem pole returns to Nisga’a after nearly a century in Scotland