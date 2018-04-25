B.C.’s top 20 ‘rattiest’ cities

Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Okanagan make shortlist for areas prone to rats

As spring approaches, pest control is out in full force – and for good reason, according to a new list.

Extermination company Orkin Canada ranked B.C.’stop 20 rat havens, based on the number of treatments it performed in 2017.

Vancouver remained in the number one spot for a second year in a row, followed by Victoria, Burnaby, Richmond and Surrey.

In the Okanagan, Kelowna was the sixth “rattiest” city in the province, followed by Vernon at number 18.

To deter the pesky rodents, Orkin suggests sealing cracks and holes in a home’s foundation, installing weather stripping, keeping shrubbery away from walls and eliminating moisture sources – such as clogged gutters.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.