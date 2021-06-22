Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran, middle right, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honour of the launch of Kelowna’s plasma donor centre at Orchard Plaza Mall on June 22. From left to right: Canadian Blood Services’ business development manager Janna Pantella, Canadian Blood Services’ operational excellence manager Tyler Burke, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran and Canadian Blood Services’ centre manager Janine Johns. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

B.C.’s first dedicated plasma donor centre opens in Kelowna

The Kelowna location is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada

The first dedicated plasma donor centre in the province opened its doors in Kelowna on Tuesday (June 22).

Located at the Orchard Park Mall, Kelowna’s plasma donor centre — which is the third dedicated plasma donor to open in Canada — is designed to increase source plasma collection and provide Canadians with access to plasma-derived medications.

“The opening of the new plasma donor centre in Kelowna is an exciting time for Canadian Blood Services and the community,” said Janna Pantella, the business development manager at Canadian Blood Services.

“We are grateful for the generosity of our Kelowna blood donors and we know they are ready to carry on the tradition of giving to help meet the plasma needs for Canadian patients. We look forward to welcoming donors through our doors.”

According to Canadian Blood Services, plasma is a protein-rich liquid found in our blood that facilitates the circulation of other blood components throughout the body. Proteins found in plasma play a vital role in producing specialized medicines that are used to treat patients with a variety of life-threatening conditions, which include immune deficiency, bleeding disorders, liver diseases and many types of cancers.

Anyone wishing to donate plasma at the Kelowna location can do so by visiting blood.ca, downloading the GiveBlood app or calling 1-888-2DONATE. The centre’s hours of operation are Tuesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m, and Saturday and Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

