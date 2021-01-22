Daily COVID-19 cases reported to each B.C. health region, to Jan. 20, 2021. Island Health in blue, Northern Health green, Interior Health orange, Vancouver Coastal in red and Fraser Health in purple. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stays stable with 508 cases Friday

Vaccine delivered to more than 110,000 high-risk people

B.C. recorded another 508 COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 315 people in hospital and 74 in intensive care as community spread of the coronavirus continued at a stable rate.

Over the past week, there were 584 new cases in the 24 hours up to Saturday, another 445 Sunday and 301 Monday, a lower total that generally reflects fewer test results completed on Sunday. There were 465 new cases on Tuesday, 500 on Wednesday and 564 on Thursday.

Fraser Health continues to lead in newly diagnosed cases, but is slowing down significantly. There were 228 new cases in Fraser Health in the 24 hours up to Jan. 22, 132 in Vancouver Coastal, 79 in Interior Health, 55 in Northern Health and 13 on Vancouver Island.

There were nine new deaths reported Friday, and two new health care outbreaks declared, at Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster and Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. An outbreak was also declared at North Fraser Pretrial provincial jail in Port Coquitlam, following one earlier this week at Surrey Pretrial.

There were no new care home outbreaks reported, and an outbreak at Queen’s Park Care Centre in New Westminster has been declared over.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix detailed B.C.’s mass vaccination plan, set to begin in April with a goal of immunizing four million people by next fall. As of Friday there were 110,566 doses delivered in B.C., to seniors and staff in long-term care and other high-risk populations.

BC legislature

