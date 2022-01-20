B.C.’s COVID-19 fifth wave continues to decline, 15 more deaths

B.C. health authorities recorded 2,150 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, continuing a decline from nearly twice that many at the end of 2021, with 15 more deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

There are 891 people in hospital with active COVID-19 infections as of Jan. 20, down by four since Wednesday, and 119 in intensive care, up by four. Of the 15 new deaths attributed to the coronavirus in the past day, five were in Fraser Health, four in Vancouver Coastal, four on Vancouver Island, two in Interior Health and none in Northern Health.

There have been eight new health-care facility outbreaks at Queen’s Park Care Centre, Lakeshore Care Centre, Baillie House, Bevan Lodge (Fraser Health), Westview Place (Interior Health), Fir Park Village, The Summit and Parkwood Court (Island Health). The outbreaks at Kinsmen Lodge, Chartwell Carlton Gardens, Amica White Rock, Peace Arch Hospital Foundation Lodge, Maple Ridge Seniors Village and Kiwanis Care Centre (Fraser Health) have been declared over, for a total of 58 facilities with ongoing outbreaks

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

