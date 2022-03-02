B.C. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston and Premier John Horgan (B.C. government)

B.C. Energy Minister Bruce Ralston and Premier John Horgan (B.C. government)

B.C.’s carbon tax going up April 1, adding to record gasoline prices

Fuel retailers would take it as profit if it was cut: minister

As gasoline prices jumped to a record of almost $1.95 a litre in Victoria Wednesday, B.C.’s energy minister told the legislature the next increase in carbon tax is going ahead April 1, and it will only add another penny to the cost.

Opposition politicians used the soaring cost of gasoline to remind the NDP government that it removed the income tax rebates that returned carbon tax revenues to citizens, after the B.C. Liberal government introduced the first retail carbon tax in 2008. That tax has climbed to nearly 10 cents a litre for gasoline and is scheduled to rise by another cent on April 1.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said suspending the carbon tax increase in response to the surge in oil price triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t work, because retailers would take the tax break as profit. He pointed to Squamish, which is outside Metro Vancouver, thus avoiding B.C.’s largest gasoline tax, currently 18.5 cents a litre to subsidize TransLink’s bus and train network.

“Even in Squamish, where they don’t have to pay it there, the prices are higher than they are in West Vancouver, because the gas retailers in Squamish are rushing in and scooping up the extra difference for themselves,” Ralston told reporters March 2.

While B.C. pioneered carbon taxes, the Justin Trudeau government has stepped in with a law that would prevent the province from holding the line on carbon tax during the record price surge. The federal minimum rises to $50 a tonne of emissions this year, and B.C.’s tax is currently at $45.

RELATED: Gas price hits new high of $1.95 in Greater Victoria

RELATED: Gas prices spike to $1.86/litre in Lower Mainland

In addition to carbon tax, B.C. charges another 6.75 cents per litre across the province to fund the B.C. Transportation Financing Authority, which funds B.C. Transit service. Greater Victoria has its own transit tax on top of that, currently 5.5 cents a litre.

B.C. collects a motor fuel tax in addition to carbon tax, but does not charge the seven per cent provincial sales tax on gasoline. The federal government adds an excise tax on fuels across the country and then applies the goods and services sales tax to the entire cost of a litre, including the other taxes.

RELATED: B.C. fuel price monitor called a ‘copy of GasBuddy’

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
10 new deaths as B.C. sees lowest number of COVID patients in ICU since start of 2022

Just Posted

Eryn Czirfusz receives her U21 championship gold medal from coach Monica Makar in Comox Valley Feb. 27. (Submitted photo) Eryn Czirfusz receives her U21 championship gold medal from coach Monica Makar in Comox Valley Feb. 27. (Submitted photo)
Former Smithers Curling Club curler wins gold in provincial U21 championship

Larger piles of wood can be burned, if proper precautions are taken. Photo by Lachlan Labere BC Wildfire Service will oversee a controlled burn of wood debris at the Chapman Gravel Pit near Telkwa in the coming days. Photo by Lachlan Labere
Expect to see large plumes of smoke coming from Telkwa area in coming days: BC Wildfire service

Approximately 200 people gathered at Main St. and Hwy 16 in Smithers March 1 to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine who are currently under attack by Russia. (Thom Barker photo)
VIDEO: Ukraine supporters rally in Smithers

100 Mile RCMP Cruiser. (File photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Man, 35, faces charges after racking up $16,000 using stolen credit card