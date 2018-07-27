B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

The Hush Lake rest stop between Quesnel and Hixon on Highway 97 has been partially closed due to migrating toadlets.

The area was closed Thursday, July 26 after a wildlife specialist travelling through the area made the B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure aware of the migration of the western toad. The western toad is an at-risk species protected under Canadian law.

The ministry said this is the first time that a mass migration of western toads has been identified in the area.

The rest stop remains open to foot traffic only. In a statement to the Observer, the ministry said, “the section of the rest area closest to the lake will be blocked off for approximately 10 days to allow the young toads to disperse.”

Barriers and a temporary sign asking people to stay away from the lake shore have also been put up.

There is still parking avaiable and restrooms and garbage cans will remain accessible to the public.


heather.norman@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook

Previous story
BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Just Posted

RCMP investigate reports of groping at BC Games athlete dance

As many as 30 girls have claimed they were inappropriately touched at BC Summer Games dance on Vancouver Island

Teeing up cancer fundraising drive

The 84 golfers were able to raise $3,895 for the Bulkley Valley Community Cancer Care Team.

BC bronze for Smithers sailor

Dylan Parker and his Prince Rupert sailing partner Tommy Ly captured bronze at the BC Summer Games.

Logan Unruh BC javelin champion

Bulkley Valley BC Games athletes return from Cowichan.

Sockeye return estimate on Skeena nearly triples

First open commercial fishing for wild B.C. sockeye on the Skeena River 2018 began July 24

It’s time for the longest lunar eclipse of the century

Total eclipse will last almost two hours – the longest lasting lunar eclipse this century

B.C. rest stop partially closed for western toad migration

The western toad is an at-risk species and protected under Canadian law

BC man connected to Canada’s largest traffic stop marijuana bust since 2015

Claudiu Huber of Agassiz arrested in Manitoba

B.C. man’s video goes viral after homophobic insults yelled at him, boyfriend

Kamloops’ resident Darcy Daniels said he isn’t shocked, but that this needs to stop

Kelowna wildfire held as 933 homes remain on evacuation alert

BC Wildfire and the Kelowna fire department are on scene of a blaze in Glenmore

Family feud over $1.2 million jackpot lands in court

Barbara Reddick has sued her nephew Tyrone MacInnis following through on claim that she never intended to split the winnings

Massive Northern California wildfire kills 2nd firefighter

Carr Fire is ‘taking down everything in its path,’ said firefigher spokesperson Scott McLean

‘Everybody tried to save her’: Toronto shooting witness recounts violent night

On Friday evening, staff from businesses in Toronto’s Greektown were expected to gather for a moment of silence

Bad week in social media gets worse; Twitter hammered on Wall St

Long criticized for allowing bad behaviour to run rampant, Twitter has begun to crack down

Most Read