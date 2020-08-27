B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

B.C. is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Thursday (Aug. 27).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said that brings the total number of confirmed cases to 5,372, while B.C.’s death toll is now at 204. The new death is of a long-term care resident is Fraser Health.

There are 906 people currently recovering from COVID-19. Twenty-two people are in hospital with the virus, seven of whom are in ICU. An additional 2,810 people are being monitored by public health due to possible exposure to the virus.

A new community outbreak has been identified at a water treatment plant construction site near Elkford, B.C., in Interior Health.

The province is also beginning to report suspected cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), which Henry said is “associated in some parts of the world with COVID-19.”

There have been eight suspected cases in children in B.C. They are dubbed as suspected cases because none of the children tested positive for COVID-19, had antibodies from the virus or had any possible exposure. Two children had to be admitted to intensive care but all have recovered.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control also released city-level data for total confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Henry said there are now enough cases that privacy is no longer a concern at that level. The data lists cases per 100,000 in each local health area. In some places, like the Lower Mainland, this results in city level data. However, for more rural areas of the province such as the Peace River area, the local health area covers a broader swathe.

Rates of COVID-19 appear highest in cities such as Surrey and Abbotsford, at 521 and 454 per 100,000, respectively, to areas like Fort Nelson, which has had just one case.

