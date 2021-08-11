FILE – Registered Nurse Manjot Kaur Munday, prepares with her PPE prior to visiting a COVID-19 patient at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

FILE – Registered Nurse Manjot Kaur Munday, prepares with her PPE prior to visiting a COVID-19 patient at the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Surrey Memorial Hospital in Surrey, B.C., Friday, June 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. reports 536 new COVID cases, 1 death as ICU numbers creep up

There has been one new death in Interior Health, bringing the total to 1,778

British Columbia’s surge in COVID-19 cases is continuing with 536 new cases reported on Wednesday (Aug. 11).

B.C. has not reported such a high number of daily cases since May. Nearly half of the new cases are in Interior Health with 258 infections, with 135 in Fraser Health, 105 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 26 in Island Health and 12 in Northern Health.

There has been one new death in Interior Health, bringing the total in the province to 1,778.

There have been a total of 153,849 cases of COVID since the pandemic began, with 3,585 currently active. Hospitalization numbers rose by 1 overnight to 72, 29 of whom are in ICU – an increase of six people overnight.

Interior Health has 57 per cent of the active cases in B.C. at 2,045 infections, with 699 active cases in Fraser Health, 493 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 222 in Island Health, 116 in Northern Health and 10 in people who regularly reside outside of Canada.

The first dose vaccination rate for people ages 12 and older has reached 82.2 per cent, while the second dose rate has reached 71.1 per cent.

The number of outbreaks at long-term care facilities has gone up by one since Tuesday, for a total of eight: Holyrood Manor, Kin Village West Court, Evergreen Baptist Care Society (Fraser Health); Nelson Jubilee Manor, Kootenay Street Village, Cottonwoods Care Centre, Brookhaven Care Centre (Interior Health); and Discovery Harbour (Island Health).

READ MORE: Canada working on a COVID-19 vaccine passport for international travel

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
‘At this point, we don’t have a choice’: Kelowna restaurants, pubs react to latest health measures
Next story
‘Almost no protection’: B.C. teachers concerned about returning to school as Delta ramps up

Just Posted

Vihar construction conduct geotechnical work required for detailed construction design drawings for a proposed cycling trail between Smithers and Telkwa. (Contributed photo)
Feds/province pay for 3.5 km of Smithers to Telkwa trail

Scalawag (aka Teo Saefkow) will support his new EP Runaway with a tour in September with stops in Smithers, Prince Rupert and Terrace. (Publicity photo)
Scalawag (Teo Saefkow) drops new video today

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, a security officer wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing. A Canadian entrepreneur who was charged with spying after his government arrested an executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei faces a possible verdict Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 as Beijing steps up pressure on Canada ahead of a court ruling on whether to hand over the executive to face U.S. criminal charges. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Huawei

Nanaimo gamer Kory Breaden has his sights set on setting a number of Guinness world records for playing video games. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)
Vancouver Island gamer trying to set record with 138-hour video game marathon