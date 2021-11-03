B.C. reports 430 more COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and vaccination lead Dr. Penny Ballem outline B.C.’s COVID-19 booster vaccine program, which moves to the general population starting in December. (B.C. government photo)

B.C. public health teams reported 430 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, as the coronavirus spread continues a slow decline that began in October.

There have been six more deaths attributed to COVID-19, four in Fraser Health where the highest number of new cases continue to be detected. There was one death in Interior Health and one on Vancouver Island.

From Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 64.5% of cases and from Oct. 19 to Nov. 1 they accounted for 72.4% of hospitalizations.

The health ministry reports that as of Nov. 3 there are 137 people in intensive care with coronavirus-related conditions, the same as Tuesday. The number of hospitalized patients was not available due to a data error in the reporting system.

There has been one new health-care facility outbreak at Hallmark on the Park in Abbotsford. The outbreaks at Heritage Village and Magnolia Gardens in the Fraser Health region have been declared over, for a total of 40 active outbreaks.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A full list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. seven days a week.

RELATED: Air Canada, WestJet suspend unvaccinated employees

RELATED: Nurses warned not to spread COVID-19 misinformation

New and active cases by region for Nov. 3 by region:

• 202 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,891 active

• 56 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 603 active

• 88 new cases in Interior Health, 638 active

• 37 new cases in Northern Health, 550 active

• 47 new cases in Island Health, 632 active

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus