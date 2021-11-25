B.C. reports 424 more COVID-19 cases Thursday, 3 deaths

Daily cases reported to B.C. public health to Nov. 21, 2021, seven-day rolling average in white. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)

B.C. public health teams reported 424 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection Thursday, with three additional deaths.

There are 3,061 active infections in B.C. as of Nov. 25, with 295 people in hospital, down from 318 in the past 24 hours, and 112 in intensive care, up from 109. Two of the deaths were recorded Fraser Health, where infections are highest in the Eastern Fraser Valley, and one was in Interior Health.

New outbreaks have been declared at Ridge Meadows Hospital in Maple Ridge and St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver. Outbreak protocols remain in effect in an area of Abbotsford Regional Hospital, and multiple outbreaks at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops have been declared over.

School outbreaks at Mar Jok Elementary in West Kelowna and M.V. Beattie Elementary in Enderby have also ended.

From Nov. 17-23, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 58.9% of cases and from Nov. 10- 23 they accounted for 68.5% of hospitalizations. Those totals are from the approximately 13% of B.C. residents aged 12 and over who do not yet have two doses of vaccine.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m.

New and active cases by region for Nov. 25:

• 140 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,092 active

• 62 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 512 active

• 93 new cases in Interior Health, 608 active

• 66 new cases in Northern Health, 414 active

• 63 new cases in Island Health, 429 active

