Northern Health staffers and volunteers at community COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the arena in Burns Lake B.C., March 2021. Northern B.C. continues to have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the province, and higher virus transmission. (Priyanka Ketkar/Lakes District News)

Northern Health staffers and volunteers at community COVID-19 vaccination clinic, at the arena in Burns Lake B.C., March 2021. Northern B.C. continues to have lower vaccination rates than the rest of the province, and higher virus transmission. (Priyanka Ketkar/Lakes District News)

B.C. reports 349 more COVID-19 cases Monday, rate stable

Hospitalizations down, 5 deaths since Friday

B.C. public health teams reported 349 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, continuing a steady spread since last week, with fewer people in hospital and fewer deaths.

There were five deaths reported in the 72 hours up to Monday, substantially down from daily totals in recent weeks. There are 185 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 211 on Friday, and of those 72 patients in intensive care, the same as Friday, the health ministry reported in its coronavirus update for Dec. 13.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals

RELATED: Poll finds 40% of people avoid arguing with unvaccinated

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Previous story
Company has B.C. operating licence suspended after truck caught driving dangerously on Hwy 5A
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. to lift gas restrictions in southwest region, extends state of emergency

Just Posted

This painting of St. Paul’s Anglican church in Kitwanga, damaged in an arson fire earlier this year, was one of the donated items in an on-line auction raising money for an ambulance station for the community. (Photo courtesy Kitwanga Community Association)
Auction adds to Kitwanga ambulance station construction goal

The first turbines landed in Prince Rupert on Dec. 2, 2020. The wide load created traffic advisories and road closures along Highway 16 during the week of Jan. to 14. (Photo: Jake Wray/Black Press)
Turbines for Site C Dam force overnight Hwy 16 closures

Paramedics from Terrace and Hazelton filling service gap in Kitwanga. (File photo)
Paramedic hired in Kitwanga, but three positions remain open

An encampment on Hwy 16 in New Hazelton near the CN Rail tracks was set up in solidarity with Coastal GasLink pipeline opponents following arrests made at the company’s worksite near Houston. Two men were arrested near the camp triggering a request by Stikine MLA Nathan Cullen to review police actions. (Deb Meissner photo)
B.C. RCMP will review Hazelton arrests following Stikine MLA’s “complaint letter”