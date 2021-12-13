B.C. reports 349 more COVID-19 cases Monday, rate stable

B.C. public health teams reported 349 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, continuing a steady spread since last week, with fewer people in hospital and fewer deaths.

There were five deaths reported in the 72 hours up to Monday, substantially down from daily totals in recent weeks. There are 185 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 211 on Friday, and of those 72 patients in intensive care, the same as Friday, the health ministry reported in its coronavirus update for Dec. 13.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

RELATED: B.C. doubles COVID-19 relief fund for community festivals

RELATED: Poll finds 40% of people avoid arguing with unvaccinated

@tomfletcherbc

tfletcher@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus