B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Another person has died as a result of COVID-19, B.C. provincial health officer said.

The total number of cases has also grown to 271, a 40-person increase since Wednesday. There have now been eight deaths in B.C. and this latest is another one associated with the Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the last few days have seen a “dramatic change” in how life is being lived in B.C.

“This is not optional. This is what’s going to protect us in the next few weeks. The importance cannot be minimized,” Henry said.

“This is not a normal time.”

Henry encouraged people to continue going outside, in small family groups, but to continue social distancing unless you are required to self-isolate.

“I think that is important for all of our mental and physical health,” she said. People who are expected to self-isolate should not go further than their yards, Henry noted.

Henry said although she was not banning professions like physiotherapists, doctors or dentists from operating, they should practice social distancing.

Older people especially, she said, should not be going to their providers.

While the province is not mandating that daycares shut down, Henry said most kids should be at home, along with their parents.

Henry said she understand this was a frightening time and a difficult time – especially for victims of domestic violence, who could now be stuck at home with their abusers.

Shelters, she said, are exempt from the ban on gatherings of 50 or more people.

The moves from grocery stores to restrict hours and the number of each item people can buy are “reasonable measures,” as is the “senior’s hour” a lot of shops have brought in.

However, “we’ve been assured… there is not a problem with the essential materials that we need,” Henry said.

The key, Health Minister Adrian Dix said, is not to hoard items.

“We need to buy what we need at a particular time,” he said

Henry said the 271 cases break down to, by health authority:

  • 142 Vancouver Coastal Health
  • 81 Fraser Health
  • 22 Island Health
  • 12 Interior Health
  • 4 Northern Health

The province said its self-assessment tool has been used 1.15 million times since it launched earlier this week. The tool can be found at: https://covid19.thrive.health.

WEDNESDAY UPDATE: 45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

More to come.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada
Next story
Local No Frills offers extended hours for seniors in face of COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

Air Canada to suspend flights to all Northwest airports except Terrace

April cancellations target Prince Rupert, Smithers, Sandspit to mitigate spread of COVID-19

Air Canada, Central Mountain Air cancel all flights to YYD for April

The measures come as Canada puts more restrictions on local travel to stop the spread of COVID-19

Local No Frills offers extended hours for seniors in face of COVID-19 pandemic

The grocery store in Smithers is offering extended morning hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays

Coronavirus concerns not slowing down some resource companies

However steps and precautions are taking place

Hwy 16 chase, vehicle theft suspect remains in jail after leaving RCMP officer hurt

Accused of series of crimes from Terrace to Burns Lake

B.C. records new COVID-19 death as number of cases rises to 271

Death is at the Lynn Valley Care Home

Save-On-Foods temporarily bans reusable shopping bags, suspends bottle returns due to COVID-19

It has also limited its operating hours and implemented special shopping hour for seniors

B.C. medical coverage extended to residents returning from COVID-19-affected areas

Expired service cards can be extended without visit to ICBC office

Coronavirus update: What’s happening right now in Canada

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

B.C. Rotary exchange students told to ‘shelter in place’ through COVID-19

Participants concerned about being stuck, visas running out

‘It’s never too late to get strong’: B.C. grandma deadlifts twice her weight for the gold

Sharlene Brunjes, 67, is encouraging others over 40 to do the same for their bone health

COVID-19 March 19 International update: The ‘world is at war’

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Victoria shop sees spike in sales after Alberta medical officer wears periodic table dress

The Smoking Lily is doing well despite having to close up shop due to COVID-19 fears

Closures, revenue, staffing among main impacts of COVID-19 on 90% of B.C. business: survey

Paints ‘dire picture’ of what businesses are experiencing now and in the near future

Most Read