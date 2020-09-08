A member of the media films during a media tour of Hastings Elementary school in Vancouver, Wednesday, September 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

The province recorded 429 new cases of COVID-19 over the Labour Day long weekend, and two deaths.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. recorded 123 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 116 from Saturday to Sunday, 107 from Sunday to Monday and 83 from Monday to Tuesday (Sept. 8).

That brings B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases to 6,591, and deaths to 213. There are currently 1,386 active cases and more than 3,000 people are in isolation to close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Thirty-two patients are hospitalized with the virus, 12 of whom are in ICU.

Henry said there are three new health-care outbreaks: Burnaby Hospital, Rideau Retirement Residence, both in Burnaby, and Holy Family Hospital in Vancouver. That brings B.C.’s total number of health-care outbreaks to 14, with 11 of them in long-term care, affecting 753 patients, residents and staff.

The provincial health officer also shut down nightclubs and banquet halls and limited late-night alcohol sales in bars and restaurants.

Henry said that it was time to sharply shrink social circles as fall and back-to-school season began. She said March levels of social interactions are a “good guide” as to how far people should pull back.

“We need to, each of us, imagine our social interactions on a scale. To say safe, we need to be in balance… if we are increasing our interactions in one way, we need to decrease them in another.”

Pandemic bubbles, which for many have crept up in size over the summer, need to go back to five or six people.

However, schools will still welcome students on Thursday as planned.

“We need to support going back to work and school. That needs to be our priority.”

READ MORE: B.C. to shut down nightclubs, limit late-night alcohol sales at bars, restaurants

Coronavirus

