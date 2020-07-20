FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she’s ‘concerned’ by a recent spike in COVID-19 cases. (B.C. Government photo)

‘We’re on the edge’: B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths since Friday

Cases rose among young people, Dr. Bonnie Henry said

The province has recorded 102 new cases in the past three days, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said on Monday (July 20).

The new cases are from three reporting periods: 51 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 19 cases from Saturday to Sunday and 32 new cases from Sunday to Monday. That brings B.C.’s total number of cases to 3,300, of which 253 are currently active. There are now 16 people in hospital, four of whom are in ICU.

The province did not report any new deaths over the weekend, keeping the total death toll from the virus at 189.

“Most concerning is that in the past week and a half we have seen a growth in our cases, especially among young people,” Henry said.

“We’re on the edge that might go up. The number of new cases… is concerning.”

She said about 60 cases have emerged as a result of Kelowna COVID exposures, and health officials have previously said they will meet with Interior Health and local government to discuss plans for the summer.

“They’re often at resorts, or rented properties… can we put in measures to make sure that these types of parties aren’t happening?” Henry said, adding that officials are looking into it.

“We don’t want to be going back and closing things down.”

“The reproductive number is higher than one, and we have to do something about that,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. The reproductive number is how many new people are infected by someone with COVID-19.

Henry asked anyone who has been near anyone who was exposed to COVID-19 to monitor themselves for symptoms, and if they’re concerned, to get tested – even if they’re not sure if they have symptoms.

READ MORE: B.C.’s COVID-19 community infection rate held below 1%

More to come.

Coronavirus

