B.C. RCMP stop cyclist with no helmet, find out he’s wanted for murder

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, to face second-degree murder charge in Toronto

Nanaimo RCMP stopped someone riding a bicycle without a helmet who turned out to be connected with a much more serious charge.

Kyle Antonio Dias, 19, was stopped by police near Barsby Park on March 15 by officers assigned to the Nanaimo RCMP bike patrol. Police noted the bike he was riding resembled one recently reported stolen and a serial number check confirmed that was the case.

Police arrested Dias for possession of stolen property and “the individual was then asked to identify himself and in doing so, gave several different names and produced what appeared to be a fake Ontario driver’s license,” noted the press release.

Further investigation uncovered that Dias is wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that happened in Toronto on Feb. 13.

“Toronto Police Department confirmed these details and advised they will be travelling to Nanaimo to pick up Dias and have him returned to face the murder charge,” the release noted.

Dias was transported to Victoria the day of his arrest and is expected to be flown back to Toronto on Wednesday, March 20.

The bike helmet charge was not pursued by the arresting officers, but the stolen bike was returned to its lawful owner.


