Mounties said the man pictured here allegedly crossed over the U.S.–Canada border illegally on July 24 by floating naked down the Kettle River. (Grand Forks RCMP/Submitted)

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

A two and a half hour “float chase” down Kettle River last Friday (July 24) ended when RCMP officers in Grand Forks arrested a man who allegedly crossed into Canada illegally.

According to a press release from the RCMP, Stevens County Sheriffs contacted Grand Forks RCMP on Friday at around 1 a.m. to warn them that a stolen vehicle had entered Canada through the closed Port Cascade border crossing.

American officers had attempted to stop the vehicle in Kettle Falls, Wash., successfully using a spike belt, but the suspect continued to drive and rammed through barriers at the border. He then abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot.

After locating the stolen vehicle that had been abandoned just outside the downtown core in the 7200-block of Highway 3, RCMP were still unable to find the man.

It wasn’t until later that day that he was spotted near where the vehicle was left. RCMP officers say they attempted to arrest the man, but he resisted arrest, then jumped into Kettle River and floated down the river for two-and-a-half hours.

Grand Forks and Midway RCMP walked along the river bank to track the man. Once the river narrowed, an RCMP officer, along with “some good Samaritans” were able to go into the river and escort the man back to shore, where he was taken into police custody without further incident.

Mounties turned the man over to Canada Border Services Agency on Saturday for possible charges.

ALSO READ: Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Grand ForksRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice
Next story
Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Just Posted

UPDATE: Yukon man missing from Smithers found at home in Whitehorse

Roy Pawluk disappeared from the fairgrounds on July 23

Man fined after tossing box of breakfast cereal at bear in northwestern B.C.

A motorist witnessed the incident along Highway 16 and called police

Smithereens to vote for new mayor no later than Oct. 17

The town has been without a mayor since Taylor Bachrach stepped down last fall to become MP

‘Wanted to see the ocean, enjoy nature’: Visiting nuns cause frenzy online in northwest B.C.

Social media posts ran rampant when six Catholic nuns were seen driving around Northwest B.C.

8 new COVID-19 cases in B.C.’s northwest as cases increase dramatically

That brings the total test-positive cases in the region to 25

Stop passing the buck on tent camps, Horgan tells municipalities

Victoria, other cities advised to enforce their own bylaws

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

Virtual town hall on July 28 will examine food security in B.C.’s northwest

Skeena—Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach hosting guests Alistair McGregor, Jessie Housty

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Kamloops business owners say ‘rude, unruly’ customers need to start following COVID rules

Some incidents have even turned violent, restaurant owners say

NHL’s Rob Shick goes ‘inside the bubble’ for pro hockey’s restart

B.C.-born senior officiating manager heads to camp in Toronto, missing his B.C. golf classic

Several people sent to hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Sea to Sky

Police and first responders closed the highway for 10 hours while investigators looked into the case of the crash

Hundreds rally to help Vancouver woman find ‘Mamabear’ with recording of mother’s voice

Ryan Reynolds offers up $5,000 reward for missing bear

Alberta family believes lug nuts purposely loosened in Summerland after tire flies off

The incident allegedly occurred on July 23 in near Canmore Alberta

Most Read