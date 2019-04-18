Inside Vancouver International Airport (YVR photo)

B.C. RCMP arrest foreign national in connection to airport thefts

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

A 60-year-old woman is in custody in connection to a string of thefts at the Vancouver International Airport.

Richmond RCMP said in a news release Thursday that the woman allegedly stole a purse from a passenger in YVR’s international arrivals terminal Wednesday morning.

The woman, who is a foreign national, is accused of being part of a larger, organized theft group that has allegedly stolen valuables from travellers at a number of airports. Her identity will not be released publicly unless charges are laid.

Richmond RCMP have been using plainclothes officers to the airport to watch for these kinds of crimes since March.

“Suspects that specialize in this work generally work in teams and employ techniques to divert attention from their true purpose – to steal valuables away from their owners,” Insp. Keith Bramhill said.

“They are acute observers of people’s behaviour and their habits. They are often difficult to identify and detect as they are extremely good at their craft.”

A spokesperson with the detachment confirmed to Black Press Media that multiple charges are pending against the woman, who was expected to appear before a provincial court judge Thursday.

