Premier John Horgan greets Rick Hansen at the B.C. legislature, May 28, 2018. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

The B.C. government has proclaimed May 28 Rick Hansen Day in B.C., and provided a $10 million grant to continue the work of Hansen’s foundation to promote access for people with disabilities.

Premier John Horgan made the announcement at the B.C. legislature Monday, recalling he was a university student in Australia when Hansen’s Man in Motion world tour came through the country.

“Thirty years later, he has an extraordinary legacy of success, not just raising awareness about spinal cord injuries, about people with disabilities and removing barriers, but genuine tangible changes about how we look at the world around us,” Horgan said.

Hansen spoke about his foundation’s goal to create a “barrier-free B.C.” and continue its work. The Rick Hansen Foundation provides bilingual multi-media resources for schools, sponsors an ambassador program with 200 speakers to tell their stories, and has an accessibility certification program to help design accessible built environments.

Horgan echoed a call earlier in the day by Surrey South MLA Stephanie Cadieux for new construction in B.C. to be accessible for people with disabilities. Cadieux presented a private member’s bill Monday to require all new multi-unit housing to consider accessibility, with a percentage of all new housing to meet disability certification or at least be “visitable.”

The B.C. government estimates that there are more than 500,000 people in the province aged 15 and older who identify as disabled. Canada-wide, one in seven adults has a disability, and that is expected to rise to one in five by 2016 as the population ages.

Previous story
B.C. flood risk continues to diminish
Next story
UPDATED: Elizabeth May pleads guilty, fined $1,500 in pipeline protests

Just Posted

First Smithers-Telkwa trail phase presented soon

The first phase of feasibility study is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Hundreds of cowpoke ride into Smithers

The 90th B.C. Cattlemen’s AGM with a technology theme is in Smithers May 31 - June 2.

Wolfpack win Canada Cup West in OT thriller

Competitions don’t get much bigger, and the girls from northern B.C. rise to the challenge.

Construction on Upper Skeena Arena going smoothly after a tough winter

Pilot project to train indigenous young people for recreation leadership position underway

Gryphons soar over track and field records at zone championships

Smithers Gryphons dominated the meet with many personal bests and numerous Zone and school records.

Trans Mountain pipeline: First Nations remain divided

Indigenous question looms as court challenge overshadows Kinder Morgan project

Leaked audit suggests rules to protect caribou ignored by oil and gas industry

Leaked audit suggests B.C. environment rules for energy industry being ignored

‘We are sorry:’ Alberta premier formally apologizes to ’60s Scoop survivors

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley apologizes to survivors and families of the Sixties Scoop in Edmonton on Monday

Canada men’s basketball to play China in B.C. next month

Inaugural Pacific Rim Basketball Classic to help prepare team for FIFA Basketball World Cup 2019

City council votes to restart new arena conversation with Calgary Flames

The Flames broke off talks last September just as a civic election got underway, calling discussions “spectacularly unproductive.”

Feds explore buying Trans Mountain; decision coming Tuesday

Finance Minister Bill Morneau will soon say where government plans to go with Kinder Morgan pipeline

B.C. proclaims Rick Hansen Day to promote disability access

Premier John Horgan announces $10 million grant to Hansen Foundation

B.C. flood risk continues to diminish

But wildfire season already heating up in Southern Interior

After Hammy, another deer netted on the North Coast

A large buck was seen wearing green fish net headgear in Prince Rupert, B.C. on May 28

Most Read