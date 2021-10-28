B.C. premier undergoing surgery Friday for ‘growth in throat’

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he is undergoing surgery on Friday, after a growth was discovered in his throat.

As a precaution, Horgan said he has appointed Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth as deputy premier, a position that was not filled after the 2020 B.C. election and cabinet appointments when former finance minister Carole James retired due to her own health issues.

Horgan said Farnworth will be available to fill in for him as he finds out more about his condition, which he said was discovered when he visited his doctor about discomfort in his neck.

With characteristic humour, Horgan said the procedure may temprarily make it difficult for him to talk, for which his wife would appreciate at home.

