The Parksville Canada Post office was evacuated on Nov. 1 around 10:30 a.m. after an employee found a powdered substance on a package. The Oceanside RCMP and a specialized drug testing team are investigating. - Karly Blats photo

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

Parksville’s post office was evacuated on Thurdsay morning, as emergency personnel investigate a suspicious package.

Oceanside RCMP Sgt. Steve Rose said a postal worker was processing the mail when a powdered substance became apparent on a package.

Rose said RCMP do not know where the package came from or where it was headed. He said the post office immediately initiated their safety protocol and police arrived on-scene shortly thereafter.

“We arrived, evacuated the building and now we’re maintaining security of it until the Clandestine Lab arrives,” Rose said.

A team from the Clandestine Synthetic Drug Laboratories will travel to Parksville from the Lower Mainland to investigate the substance.

There were no reported injuries as a result of the discovery of the powder.

“The involved employees have been checked by medical practitioners and at this point don’t seem to have suffered any ill effect,” Rose said.

Rose added that the RCMP are unaware of the quantity of the substance and that after preliminary testing from the Clandestine Lab, more information will become available.

Parksville Canada Post employees had been off work Wednesday as part of rotating strikes around the country, but Rose doesn’t believe the substance has any connection to that.

Related: Canada Post on strike in Parksville

Jill Davies was in the Parksville post office with a friend when the evacuation was issued at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“We were sending a package and suddenly she (Canada Post employee) said ‘you’ve got to go, you’ve got to go,’” Davies said. “They evacuated it very quickly, there weren’t many people in there it was pretty quiet.”

The post office will remain closed until further notice.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Previous story
B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Just Posted

Electoral reform poll

What’s your first choice in the electoral reform referendum?

Vote twice

Even if you vote no in the flawed electoral reform referendum, vote again on a new system.

Why I’m voting Yes to Proportional Representation – a matter of rural, northern values

Local Stikine NDP MLA Doug Donaldson makes the case for proportional representation.

Housing for women and children fleeing violence

B.C. government funds transition housing for women and children fleeing violence in Smithers.

Pipeline challenger passes first hurdle

Smithers resident wants federal review of natural gas pipeline

Money Monitor: What to consider when breaking up with a realtor

President of Realosophy Realty John Pasalis gives his tips

B.C. post office evacuated after powdered substance found on package

No injuries reported; drug lab to investigate substance

B.C. bringing back independent human rights commission

Will create ‘more inclusive and just society’ says David Eby

B.C.’s homeless, vulnerable only receive adequate care when nearing death: study

Researchers out of the University of Victoria spent more than 300 hours with 25 homeless, barely-housed people with life-threatening sicknesses

‘I was the guinea pig’: B.C. pot shop owner says cannabis licensing process wasn’t easy

Tamarack Cannabis Boutique in Cranbrook will be the first retail cannabis store in the province to be granted a license from theprovincial government

Bear from Fort St. James accidentally reported in Victoria

Location of bear highlights perks and challenges of interactive wildlife website

B.C. man banned from owning dogs for 5 years after flea-infested Rascal nearly died

Man who was caring for dog infested with 100,000 fleas sentenced in Nanaimo

Baloney Meter: Has there been a significant reduction in irregular migrantion?

Measuring and predicting the number of irregular migrants who might come to Canada is hard, an expert says

Bobby Orr would be ‘surprised’ if there isn’t another NHL lockout

The league and the NHL Players’ Association signed a 10-year collective bargaining agreement in January 2013 to end the last lockout

Most Read