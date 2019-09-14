B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

The RCMP say a man suffered a serious head injury on Tuesday during an arrest in Prince George, B.C.

The Mounties say the Independent Investigations Office, the province’s police watchdog, has been notified to determine if the officers’ actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injury.

The RCMP say in a news release that plainclothes officers witnessed what they thought was a drug transaction on Tuesday and a nearby uniformed officer tried to arrest the man.

The suspect fled on a bicycle into a rail yard and as one of the officers attempted to stop him he fell off the bike and suffered a head injury.

RCMP say the man was transported to a local hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The Canadian Press

READ MORE: High-speed crash at Douglas and Bay Streets caught on camera

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘A real shame’: B.C. MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught
Next story
How a clean-cut Eagle Scout became a fentanyl drug lord

Just Posted

Jury makes five recommendations in coroner’s inquest into Smithers man’s 2015 death

The jury classified the death accidental with “external pressure to the head [and] neck” as the cause

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

‘I can feel an energy’: Old Hazelton mural brings more than just art to downtown

“The Return” is a collaboration by Leah Pipe, Roy Vickers, Michelle Stoney and Facundo Gastiazoro.

EDITORIAL: Stop the congestion

Enforcement and infrastructure aren’t going to solve school zone traffic problems, so parents must

VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

B.C. company gets licence to test psychedelic drugs for therapy treatment

Salvation Botanicals interested in manufacturing, testing and research and development

B.C. police watchdog to investigate man’s head injury during RCMP arrest

Suspect fled on a bicycle and fell off when an officer attempted to stop him

‘A real shame’: B.C. MLA says factors behind Tolko mill closing should have been caught

Kelowna-Mission MLA Steve Thomson said the industry is in bad shape across the province

VIDEO: Seniors at B.C. assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living in Salmon Arm

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

Israeli filmmaker documents fishing experience in Kodiak

Local seining industry is the star of a short video produced by Yonatan Belik

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Most Read