B.C. pledges $550 million for Indigenous housing

Aboriginal leaders say federal government needs to pitch in too

Terry Teegee, B.C. regional chief of the Assembly of First Nations. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

The B.C. government is pledging $550 million over 10 years to finance new housing construction of housing for Indigenous people on and off reserve.

Premier John Horgan announced the new fund Monday in Prince George, joined by Chief Terry Teegee, Assembly of First Nations regional chief for B.C. and local representatives and B.C. Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Horgan said it’s been “several decades” since the federal government made significant moves to address the housing shortage on reserves, and B.C.’s new fund is expected to “accelerate” change and encourage Ottawa to do its share.

Teegee noted that Horgan’s tour of northern B.C. goes to the Burns Lake area next, where communities are suffering from a long-term housing shortage, with some needing 100 or more units each.

Robinson said B.C. Housing has put out a request for proposals for funding partners to get projects going and deal with the “absolutely unacceptable” state of housing on and off reserve.

“Regardless of who has jurisdiction, it is all about the right thing to do,” Robinson said.

more to come…