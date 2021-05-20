FILE – Linda Mantel with Glide Harm Reduction shows a strip that determines whether fentanyl is in a user’s heroin at a safe injection site simulation at Glide Memorial Church’s Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

FILE – Linda Mantel with Glide Harm Reduction shows a strip that determines whether fentanyl is in a user’s heroin at a safe injection site simulation at Glide Memorial Church’s Freedom Hall on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

B.C. paramedics respond to record overdose calls in 24-hour period for 2nd month in a row

BC Emergency Health Services says frontline workers responded to 146 overdose patients

B.C. paramedics say they responded to a record-breaking overdose calls in the past 24 hours – marking a second month in a row of concerning spikes in drug poisonings after the day income assistance cheques are released.

BC Emergency Health Services says frontline workers responded to 146 overdose patients, including 44 in Vancouver, 12 in Surrey and a further 12 in Victoria.

Since 2009, 40 per cent more people have died on what many call Welfare Wednesday and the days that follow, according to 2018 research from the B.C. Centre for Substance Use.

From January to March of this year, 498 people have died of drug poisonings amid an increasingly toxic street drug supply. That’s compared to 268 in 2020 – B.C.’s deadliest year in history.

READ MORE: Study looks to effects of changing universal income assistance cheques

ALSO READ: Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

overdose

Previous story
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions
Next story
Okanagan toddler dies after fall from window

Just Posted

A Nisga’a woman is planning to file litigation against Northern Health, alleging racism and malpractice at the University Hospital of Northern B.C., in Prince George. (UBC photo)
Nisga’a woman plans to file lawsuit against Northern Health

Kristy White alleges racism, malpractice at Prince George hospital left her child with brain damage

Interior News Editorial
EDITORIAL: A pet is a lifetime commitment

Tons of people are getting pets during the pandemic, some for the first time

The Tahltan are arguably the most mining-friendly First Nation in B.C., but have been known to oppose activity when it conflicts with their values as in this 2019 photo of Tahltan Central Government president Chad Day attempting to evict jade miners from the territory. (File photo)
Tahltan demand shutdown of jade mining; removal of reality TV show from airwaves

President Chad Day says jade/placer industries not working for Tahltan or the province

Quick Eats is a popular summer food destination that has served Telkwa for the last 10 years. (Contributed photo)
Telkwa raises seasonal vendor fees; Quick Eats back at Flagpole Park

Popular food truck returns to same location after May long weekend with hike in fees/rent

Comox Valley medical clinics are all open, including the availability to book face-to-face care (i.e. for a physical examination) as per your clinic’s protocol (most clinics operate a “virtual care first” policy). ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Northern Health launches virtual primary care clinic

Northerners without a family physician or nurse practitioner will now have access to primary care

Jimmy Blais has a new lease on life after meeting Claire Jacklin, the community manager at Golden Life's Garden View Village in Kimberley, who encouraged him and helped him start a workout routine, helping him conquer his MS diagnosis. Paul Rodgers photo.
500 revolutions: B.C. man with MS gains back control with help of exercise bike

Garden View Community Manager encouraged Blais to get his body moving

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Arrests continue as protesters return to Caycuse blockade on Vancouver Island

Seven arrested Thursday for a total of 21 since enforcement began

Fairy Creek advocates protesting a B.C. injunction at the legislative building. (Kiernan Green / Victoria News Staff)
Logging protesters rally through Victoria to B.C. legislature

Protests across Vancouver Island show solidarity of those arrested at logging blockades

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Australian man living in Kelowna faces hate speech charge for alleged threatening video

Kibwe Ngoie-Ntombe faces several charges for alleged threats made to the Katanga region of the Congo

BC Wildfire Service air tankers and pilots are now stationed at the Penticton Airport, ready at a moment’s notice to fight wildfires. (Western News file photo)
B.C. government wants public to be ‘FireSmart’ this long weekend

British Columbians are encouraged to be careful with campfires, cigarette butts and more

B.C. middle and high school students are next up for COVID-19 vaccinations. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. parents with COVID-19 vaccine appointments can bring the kids

Registering everyone first is recommended, but not required

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Minister Eby receives warning over ‘dangerous precedent’ in Penticton shelter dispute

UBCM president says Eby’s decision to use paramountcy powers undermines local government autonomy

UBC professor Dr. Anna Blakney, 30, is educating more than just classes about vaccines. She’s also teaching her more than 217,000 social media followers. (TikTok/Screen grab)
VIDEO: UBC prof finds TikTok fame, debunking 1 COVID-19 lie at a time

Vaccine expert Dr. Anna Blakney is teaching more than just students, she’s educating 217,900 social media followers too

Most Read