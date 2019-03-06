Correctional officers will be outside of the Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday to protest prison violence. (Neil Corbett)

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The inmate-to-officer ratio in B.C.’s correctional facilities is as high as 72 to 1, according to one union, and officers have had a enough.

“Prison violence continues to escalate and assaults on corrections officers have skyrocketed,” said Dean Purdy, vice president of corrections and sheriff services with the BC Government Employees Union, in a news release on Wednesday. “These officers put their lives at risk every day and it’s just a matter of time before one of our members gets killed on the job.”

READ MORE: ‘Double-bunking’ still a problem for B.C. provincial jails

Correctional officers plan to protest outside of the Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday to bring attention to the issue.

Prior to 2001, the inmate-to-officer ration was 20:1. Targeted violence against corrections officers has seen an annual increase over the past five years, according to the release.

“Inmate over-crowding and double-bunking are serious safety issues that increase the threat to staff safety, but we still haven’t seen much movement by management on this issue,” said Purdy.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included
Next story
‘Speed camera ahead:’ Google Maps adds photo radar warnings for drivers

Just Posted

New library/gallery fundraising reaches halfway point

A new culture centre in Smithers is closer to reality thanks to big local donations

New Hazelton cop charged with assault causing bodily harm

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22

Music Through the Ages on ice

Smithers Figure Skating Club skating to music through the decades at annual carnival March 8.

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

Coastal Classic hockey showcases Tim Bit skills

Novice players from Prince Rupert to Smithers hit the ice at the civic centre to have some fun

VIDEO: Jeopardy host Alex Trebek announces he has pancreatic cancer

78-year-old Ontario native says he wanted to give fans the news himself

B.C. school gets Rick Hansen Foundation’s first ‘gold’ accessibility rating

Rick Hansen Secondary was paid a visit by its namesake, who announced the accolade

Former Supreme Court Chief Justice to investigate B.C. legislature affair

Beverley McLachlin retained to examine allegations of officer spending

B.C. A&W helps keep homeless people warm

Restaurant offers daytime warmth, coffee for people who have no place else to go

2017 death of Victoria man deemed a murder

Victim’s bank information used fraudulently across Island, Lower Mainland after disappearance

Enter the Water Dome: Reviewing ideas for fighting wildfires

The BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) is in Kamloops at a symposium this week

B.C. officers to protest violence against prison guards

Officers will gather for a rally at Surrey Pretrial Centre on Friday

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie of Keremeos died with medical help on March 2 after amazing ‘farewell to this life’ party

Most Read