B.C. NDP sets out political agenda with throne speech; Opposition has new leader

Premier John Horgan talks to media about the recent flooding in the province at the legislature during a press conference in Victoria, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Politicians are back at the British Columbia legislature today where the New Democrat government will deliver a throne speech outlining its political agenda for the coming months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Politicians return to the British Columbia legislature today where the New Democrat government delivers a throne speech outlining its political agenda for the coming months.

The throne speech comes two weeks ahead of the government’s budget, which is expected to include a financial accounting of last fall’s floods and mudslides that devastated communities, farms and highways throughout southern B.C.

Legislature members are expected to take their seats in the 87-seat chamber, but COVID-19 protocols remain in place and many events will be conducted online.

Economic Recovery Minister Ravi Kahlon says Premier John Horgan will unveil the government’s long-range economic development plan next week that addresses future job opportunities and how the province plans to meet the challenges of a transitioning economy.

Horgan was diagnosed with throat cancer late last year and will be back in the legislature after undergoing successful chemotherapy treatments.

Kevin Falcon was elected leader of the B.C. Liberals last weekend, but Shirley Bond will continue to perform leadership duties in the house as he tries to win a seat in a byelection.

Falcon announced Monday that he plans to run in Vancouver-Quilchena, a seat that former leader Andrew Wilkinson has decided to resign. The NDP government has six months to call a byelection after the seat is vacated.

—The Canadian Press

