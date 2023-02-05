June 21, 2021 - The front of the BC Legislature’s Parliament building designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Don Denton photograph

June 21, 2021 - The front of the BC Legislature’s Parliament building designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Don Denton photograph

B.C. NDP expects to table more than 2 dozen new bills in spring legislature sitting

B.C. politicians return to the legislature Monday for the spring sitting

A refreshed housing plan and health care, public safety, environment and cost-of-living initiatives will be the focus of the British Columbia New Democrat government’s political agenda over the coming months, says house leader Ravi Kahlon.

B.C. politicians return to the legislature Monday for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead, followed by the tabling of the province’s budget at the end of this month.

“You are going to see a focus on health care,” said Kahlon in an interview. “You are going to see a focus on public safety. There’ll be, I think, a clear, important focus on cost of living and environment and balancing the environment and the economy.”

The government is planning to introduce more than two dozen pieces of legislation during the session, which is set to conclude in May, he said.

Opposition Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said he’s been travelling the province and wherever he goes people are expressing frustration with what he called the NDP government’s lack of action on health and public safety.

“You know, whether it’s health care, whether it’s public safety, housing or affordability, there’s a massive gap between what they promised and what their press releases say, and the outcomes people see,” said Falcon.

He said Premier David Eby’s plan for his first 100 days in office amounted to “just making announcements.”

Eby, who replaced former premier John Horgan late last year, has introduced initiatives to bring more health-care workers to B.C., increase police officers in rural communities and pass housing legislation to speed up development and create more rental spaces.

“This session you’ll also see a refreshed housing plan that will lay out key initiatives that we are going to be taking in the coming year and years ahead to address the housing crisis,” said Kahlon, who is minister of housing.

Green Leader Sonia Furstenau said the party will press the government to deliver programs and policies that help people.

“We are going to be bringing forward big ideas and action plans that are oriented to how do we deliver well-being,” she said.

Furstenau also said the Greens do not want to be caught off guard as they were in 2020 by the possibility of a snap election.

The Greens have already started to nominate candidates in advance of the scheduled fall 2024 vote to ensure they are ready to go whenever an election is called.

Horgan called an early election in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and won an NDP majority, after three years of minority rule.

Kahlon said the NDP has no plans for an early election.

Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Investors made up 20 to 30% of homeowners in some provinces: Statistics Canada

Just Posted

Rupert Rampage fans and players celebrate the first goal of the night against the Terrace River Kings Jan. 28 at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre. (Thom Barker photo)
Rampage hang on to west division with wins against Kitimat, Smithers

The 37 Grille in Kitwanga fully engulfed in flames Feb. 3. (Facebook photo).
No one injured in Kitwanga restaurant fire that destroys popular eatery

Man dead, another in hospital after two seperate head-on collisions Wednesday. (File photo)
1 man dead, 1 badly injured in 2 head-on collisions Wednesday: Terrace RCMP

Regan Yee edges out Abby Nichols at the line as both women get big personal bests of 8:48.53 and 8:48.58. Yee starts the year with two races, two wins, and two personal bests. (Justin Britton/Citius Magazine).
South Hazelton runner selected to represent Canada at World Cross Country Championships

Pop-up banner image