Vanderhoof airport is right next to the parcel of land being considered for the Coastal GasLink work camp. (Aman Parhar photo)

B.C. municipality wants ALC to reconsider their decision in regard to pipeline work camp

The ALC had rejected the construction of the Coastal GasLink work camp behind the Vanderhoof airport in October

The District of Vanderhoof and Coastal GasLink are requesting the Agricultural Land Commission reconsider their decision to deny a work camp proposed to be built behind the Vanderhoof airport.

“We believe it is still the best site because of the economic benefits to the community, and the legacy benefits to the property,” said Kiel Giddens, public affairs manager in B.C. for the Coastal GasLink pipeline project, in an email to Black Press Media.

The reconsideration request was submitted to the ALC on Friday, Nov. 8.

READ MORE: ALC rejects Coastal GasLink work camp behind Vanderhoof airport

In terms of legacy benefits to the property, Giddens said, it would include increasing the agricultural potential from the current 6.7 hectares to approximately 19 hectares.

The property where the 900-person work camp was to be located is within Agricultural Land Reserve.

The ALC received public comments identifying an alternate site for the camp on land outside the ALR and within a few kilometres of the proposed site.

In response to these comments, Coastal GasLink confirmed the alternative site was considered, but was deemed secondary to the proposed location due to concerns with access through the ALR and wetness issues that would require earthworks.

In their statement of reasons for rejecting the site, the ALC said the property is currently growing barley and is partially forested. Based on the agricultural capability ratings and current use, the panel found the property has secondary agricultural capability.

Giddens said Coastal GasLink has provided new information to the ALC that supports the case for reconsideration on this site and the way in which it will be handled and stewarded.

“This includes the use of matting to protect soils, the clearing of additional land to be used for agriculture and the composting of woody materials to use on cleared areas,” he added.

Mayor Gerry Thiessen of Vanderhoof said he is hoping the ALC respond to the reconsideration request before Christmas.

As for the construction date for the work camp, if the ALC approves the land for construction, Giddens said in an ideal situation, they would begin construction of the site in the first quarter of 2020.

Thiessen said council hasn’t discussed what their response will be if the ALC rejects their request for reconsideration.

“We feel that this property is the best property and a good opportunity for our community,” he said.

Giddens said for the company the Vanderhoof airport is the “best and preferred site for the community and for our workers.”

“We believe the additional information provided, supports a reconsideration.”

Black Press has reached out to the ALC for a comment.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Former councillor wants Town to do more after declaring climate emergency

Just Posted

Smithers student wants solution to recycling moratorium

Smithers and Telkwa suspended curbside recycling following a May 9 fire that destroyed the depot

Smithers rail Teamsters settle in for strike

Ottawa urges CN and union to continue talks as 3,200 workers hit the picket lines

Houston homicide suspect remanded in custody

A Houston man accused of the second degree murder of Elija Dumont… Continue reading

Bulkley Valley Credit Union named Business of the Year

Awards gala sets new attendance record

Hazelton aces their way to gold at Grade 8 girls volleyball zones

Smithers schools grab silver and bronze at Prince Rupert Middle School tournament

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Bids down, costs up on Highway 1, B.C. independent contractors say

Rally protests NDP government’s union-only public construction

Members of little people community applaud change to drop ‘midget’ term

‘It’s not about sensitivity,’ says Allan Redford, the president of the Little People of Canada

Little progress in preventing sudden infant deaths since last report: BC Coroner

Coroners panel studied 141 sleep-related sudden infant deaths between 2013 and 2018

Most Read