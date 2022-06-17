FILE An employee walks near empty shelves where baby formula would normally be located at a CVS in New Orleans on Monday, May 16, 2022. President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

FILE An employee walks near empty shelves where baby formula would normally be located at a CVS in New Orleans on Monday, May 16, 2022. President Joe Biden’s administration has announced new steps to ease the national shortage of baby formula, including allowing more imports from overseas. (Chris Granger/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

B.C. moves specialized infant formula behind pharmacy counters to preserve supply

The Ministry of Health said there is no shortage of regular formulas

Pharmacies across B.C. will begin keeping specialized baby formula behind the counter to ensure supplies amid ongoing shortages.

In a news release, the province said there is no shortage of regular formulas, however, there is a shortage of certain hypoallergenic formulas for babies with food allergies and certain medical conditions. This includes extensively hydrolyzed formulas and amino acid-based formulas.

“Manufacturers are distributing hypoallergenic formulas for public purchase exclusively to pharmacies until the supply stabilizes,” the release states. “The Ministry of Health encourages people to remain in regular contact with their local pharmacy to ensure they have the formula they need.”

READ MORE: Scammers taking advantage of baby formula shortages, Better Business Bureau warns

Under the new guidelines, parents looking to purchase hypoallergenic formulas will have to speak with a pharmacist who will guide them to the formula they need. Families will be limited to purchasing only seven to 10 days of supply at one time. Pharmacists can make exceptions for families who live in remote areas or have barriers to accessing pharmacies.

The guidelines will be in place until supply shortages ease.

Shortages have been impacting families across Canada and the United States since the closure of Abbott’s manufacturing plant in Sturgis, Michigan due to bacterial contamination. The plant was reopened on June 4, but recent flooding has closed the plant once again.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victoria Pride Month drag show cancelled after threat of gun violence
Next story
Vancouver high school sent into lockdown over ‘prop’ axe for class project

Just Posted

Northern Health and the First Nations Health Authority issued a toxic drug alert for the Smithers area this morning (June 17).
Toxic drug alert issued for Smithers area

While details remain sparse, the Northern Sentinel has confirmed the incident happened June 6 while materials were being unloaded from a trailer. (Rio Tinto photo)
Rio Tinto investigating after Kitimat employee airlifted to hospital in critical condition

Brendan Eshom is a name to watch for in Prince Rupert, at 19 he has already been a city basketball champ, website and app developer as well as First Nations language advocate and promoter. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
Prince Rupert man receives prestigious 2022 Reconciliation Award from Office of Lieutenant Governor

Smithers Town Hall (File photo)
Smithers’ Director of Corporate Services moves on