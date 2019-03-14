B.C. Mountie charged with 2013 knife attack in Edmonton

A probationary new officer with the Langley RCMP detachment has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault for an attack that took place before he joined the force.

Benjamen Kozlovich was arrested in Chilliwack for aggravated asssault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose on March 12, and has been released on bail after appearing in court.

The incident in question took place on Jan. 1, 2013 at 2:40 a.m. at an Edmonton McDonalds drive-thru, according to the Edmonton Police.

A grey Pontiac Grand Am was waiting in the drive-thru with three men inside. An unknown man approached the car, and a fight took place, with the suspect using a knife.

Witnesses intervened, and the suspect ran off on foot.

Two people were seriously injured, one of whom suffered “life-altering” injuries.

A new plea for information by Edmonton Police on Feb. 21 of this year included a sketch of a suspect. Witnesses came forward with new information, according to Det. Paul Kelly of the Edmonton Police.

The new tips caused the Edmonton Police to reach out to the B.C. RCMP Serious Crime Unit, and Kozlovich was arrested with the help of RCMP and Abbotsford Police.

Kozlovich had completed training a little more than a year ago, in Jan. 2018, and is a probationary member of the force.

The BC RCMP has launched an internal investigation and is considering his employment status, according to a statement from the B.C. RCMP.