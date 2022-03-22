B.C. man sentenced to 8.5 years after pleading guilty in slaying of New Westminster woman

Carlo Tobias, 22, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail in connection with the death of Ma Cecilia Loreto.

Tobias was originally charged with first-degree murder and indignity to human remains. However, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and accessory after the fact in New Westminster court on Tuesday (March 22).

His sentence was eight years for manslaughter, two years consecutive on the accessory charge. Tobias received credit for a year and a half time already served. He has eight and a half years remaining on his sentence.

Another individual is involved in the murder, however, that person is a youth and their identity is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act. Their case is still before the courts.

Loreto was a beloved figure in New Westminster and worked at a grocery store in East Vancouver before her death. She was murdered in her home in March 2021. Her body was found in a Burnaby Park on March 17, 2021 where her remains had been set on fire.

