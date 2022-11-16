B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon speaks at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party Leader Kevin Falcon speaks at the legislature in Victoria, Feb. 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. Liberal Party officially changing name to BC United

80 per cent of membership voted in favour

When British Columbians head out to vote in the next provincial election, they’ll no longer see the B.C. Liberal Party listed on the ballot.

Instead, they’ll see an option for ‘BC United.’ Party leader Kevin Falcon announced the official name change on Wednesday (Nov. 16), after 80 per cent of the party’s membership voted in favour over three days of online voting.

The party, which is the official opposition in B.C., first announced its intent to rename itself in June during a party convention. Then, 75 per cent of delegates voted in favour of a change.

Party members then suggested 2,000 options over three months, and at the end of September the party announced ‘BC United’ as its front runner.

Speaking Wednesday, Falcon said the change marks the party’s intention to bring together British Columbians “who are united by common principles and values.”

“I want this party to be a big tent party,” he said.

While the name is decided on, the timing of the full implementation is yet to be determined. Falcon said he wants to make sure it is at a favourable time in relation to the next provincial election.

That’s set to run in fall 2024, but Falcon said he wouldn’t be surprised if incoming premier David Eby calls one sooner.

More to come.

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC LiberalsBC politics

Previous story
Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn’t a Russian attack
Next story
VIDEO: Feds don’t know if they’re reducing homelessness, says auditor general

Just Posted

Hazelton Wolverines goaltender Keano Wilson has a breather while the puck is in the visitors’ end of the ice. (Facebook photo)
Steelheads remain atop CIHL East Division

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
Global Ports Holding to take over cruise terminal operations in Prince Rupert

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows on North Coast film tour rec’d standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?