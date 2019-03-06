B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson (Black Press)

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson’s opposition to interest-free B.C. student loans is sparking an online backlash similar to his recent remarks about renting being a “fun” time of transition.

Wilkinson questions the move in the NDP government’s recent budget to eliminate interest from the B.C. portion of student loans, arguing that it may encourage young people to take on more debt than they can handle. He said financing is important for students, but removing interest from loans is “probably not the right way to go about it.

“My own experience is running into students who have $80,000 in student debt who haven’t completed their degree,” said Wilkinson, referring to his time as advanced education minister in the Christy Clark government.

“I paid tens of thousands of student loans myself to get through medical school, and student loans are a very important part of our education system,” said Wilkinson, who trained as a doctor in Alberta before obtaining a law degree in Britain as a Rhodes scholar. “The concern with the NDP taking the interest off them completely is that students in their early years may get a little carried away with how much they’re borrowing. If there’s no interest whatsoever, then students are likely to borrow more.”

READ MORE: Wilkinson under fire for comments on renting being ‘fun’

READ MORE: Students pleased with removal of B.C. student loan interest

NDP MLA Ravi Kahlon posted an audio clip on his Facebook page of similar comments by Wilkinson on RedFM radio in Surrey, where he questioned whether students would ever pay back debt if interest wasn’t accumulating.

“That’s like saying nobody pays back zero-interest loans on cars,” said one commenter.

Others referred to Wilkinson’s recent comments on renting being a “wacky” and “fun” time for young people, for which he later apologized, saying he was referring to his own experience in his 20s.

Federally sponsored student loans are interest-free for the first six months after graduating, after which interest applies at above the prime rate.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Just Posted

New Hazelton cop charged with assault causing bodily harm

Const. Eric Andrew Unrau’s next court appearance is March 22

Music Through the Ages on ice

Smithers Figure Skating Club skating to music through the decades at annual carnival March 8.

Tahltan woman appointed to Canada’s gun advisory committee

Christine Creyke will focus input from First Nations, northern and rural perspectives

Coastal Classic hockey showcases Tim Bit skills

Novice players from Prince Rupert to Smithers hit the ice at the civic centre to have some fun

Smithers Art Gallery presents Wild reception Friday

The next gallery opening reception is this Friday, March 8 from 7-9 p.m.

Canada needs new agency to oversee pharmacare program, panel says

Liberals, NDP set to promise a universal, public program if elected this fall

The Latest: Butts, Wernick testify at justice committee on SNC-Lavalin affair

Michael Wernick, the country’s top civil servant, and deputy minister of justice Nathalie Drouin now speaking

B.C. man chooses death with dignified party – music, whiskey and cigars included

Dan Laramie died March 2 with medical assistance after an amazing “farewell to this life” party

B.C. Liberal leader says students should pay interest on loans

NDP move to eliminate interest encourages debt, Andrew Wilkinson says

Eight quotes from former U.S. president Barack Obama’s visit to B.C.

Event in Vancouver was the 44th president’s third stop in Canada on a tour through the country

B.C. teacher who left religious school over non-marital sex issue calls for reform

Education minister says law allowing religious schools to have ‘community standards’ for staff could be reviewed

Clash of ‘Jeopardy!’ titans ends with $1 million runaway win

The champions made a big ‘Daily Double’ bet

Man charged in theft of 150 wigs meant for kids at BC Children’s Hospital

Chronic offender arrested in relation to break-and-enter on Sept. 7 in Vancouver

Kamloops mayor: Fast-food chains more harmful to children than cannabis stores

Kamloops council approves 15th cannabis store application

Most Read