B.C. is 1st in Canada to set emissions targets for industries, communities

Sets 33-38% emission reduction target for oil and gas, up to 32% for transportation and 38-43% for industry

British Columbia has set greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for most sectors in the provincial economy, including the oil and gas industry.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change says in a news release B.C. is the first province in Canada to set such reduction targets for emissions in four sectors: transportation, industry, oil and gas, and buildings and communities.

The ministry says the emission reduction targets range from 33 per cent to 38 per cent in oil and gas, up to 32 per cent for transportation and from 38 per cent to 43 per cent for industry.

It says the sectoral emission targets are expected to be reached by 2030 and are based on pollution levels from 2007.

The ministry says investments by the province and industry totalling $84 million will eliminate more than one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere over the next decade.

B.C.’s emission reduction targets were set in December to be 16 per cent below 2007 levels by 2025.

Climate change

