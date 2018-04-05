B.C. invests $7.8M into wood exports, technology

Condo construction in Victoria using a concrete ground floor with wood construction above. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

The province is pouring $7.8 million to help B.C.’s wood exports and advance the use of wood in B.C. buildings.

In a Thursday afternoon announcement in Prince George, jobs, trade and technology minister Bruce Ralston said that expanding the province’s international markets out to Asia was key to the forest sector’s future.

“Expanding our international markets, especially in Asia, is crucial to the long-term success of B.C.’s forest sector,” said Ralston.

“This funding support opens the door to more trade opportunities for B.C. companies, and will lead to greater innovation in the industry.”

The $7.8 million will be split between 13 industry trade associations and research institutes and the work will be cost-shared with the federal government.

The money will be split two ways: $5.9 million towards expanding trade, especially in Asia and throughout North America, and $1.9 million for the ‘Wood First’ program, which goes towards researching innovative ways to use wood in B.C.

Speaking earlier in March, Forests Minister Doug Donaldson said that although he won’t make engineered wood construction mandatory for public buildings, unlike what’s being considered in Washington State, he does want the province to use wood where it “makes sense.”

