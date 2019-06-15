B.C. Interior First Nation family ‘heartbroken’ over loss of young mom

RCMP have released no new information since the June 8, 2019 homicide

The victim of last weekend’s homicide at Tl’esqox (Toosey) First Nation west of Williams Lake was a mother with two sons.

Sabrina Rosette was 33 years old.

She and her children aged 14 and 4, had been living with her father, Alfred Jack, for the last few years in the community of Toosey west of Williams Lake.

“The family is heartbroken,” Jack said Thursday.

When asked if there was anything the family needed at this time, Jack said flowers in his daughter’s memory would be appreciated.

“Even if it’s just one flower,” Jack said, adding if people want to they can drop flowers off at the house to show support for what is going on. “Sabrina called my place home all her life.”

RCMP officers from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek were called to the Toosey Reserve at 6 p.m. to assist BC Emergency Health Services, who were responding to a report that a woman was severely injured and required emergency assistance.

Read more: RCMP investigating woman killed at Toosey Saturday evening

When first responders arrived they found Rosette suffering from fatal injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts she could not be revived and died at the scene.

“The nature of, or the mechanism of the victim’s injuries, will not be disclosed at this time,” noted the release. “A local man was arrested for murder at the scene and remains in custody as the investigation progresses. No charges have been laid.”

In investigating the case, Williams Lake General Investigation Section (GIS) and the North District Major Crime Unit, with assistance from officers, identified two possible scenes: one on the reserve and another at ‘Lover’s Leap.’ Both scenes were inaccessible for an undetermined amount of time, while the forensic examinations were underway last weekend.

“We understand this reserve is a close-knit community and there is bound to be information being shared amongst the members and community of Williams Lake at large. If you have information about this tragic incident and have not already spoken to investigators, we ask to contact either the Williams Lake RCMP or MCU and an investigator will arrange to speak with you,” said Sgt. Todd Wiebe of the NDMCU.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley said they are working with, and will continue to support, the NDMCU as they move toward the court process.

Tl’esqox Chief Francis Laceese said women have travelled from other communities to show support for the community since Rosette’s death.

“Her mom was from Alkali so some women came from there and from Dog Creek,” Laceese said.

Jack said there will be a service for his daughter but nothing has been planned yet.

Read more: First Nations women walking for peace to stop the violence


news@wltribune.com
