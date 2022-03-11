(Black Press Media File)

(Black Press Media File)

B.C. implements changes to the Elections Act to ‘modernize’ voting process

Changes were approved by the Legislative Assembly in 2019

The next time British Columbians head to the polls to vote in a provincial election they’ll see some new changes.

The changes stem from a 2018 report from B.C.’s Chief Electoral Officer that recommended several measures to improve the voting process. The Legislative Assembly approved the changes in October 2019. In a news release, the province said the necessary preparations to implement the changes have now been completed.

Some of the changes include allowing Elections BC to use machines to count paper ballots more efficiently — a practice already in use for municipal elections. Election officials will also be able to use electronic voting books to check voter information which will speed up the process for people who choose to vote in person.

Ballot printers will be added to voting stations to help reduce the need for write-in ballots. The printers can create custom ballots with the correct information for any British Columbian’s registered electoral district, allowing voters to cast their ballots anywhere in the province.

Other approved amendments to the Elections Act are already in force, including the extension of the campaign period for unexpected elections and the creation of a list of future voters.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaElections

Previous story
B.C. premier urges patience as Ukraine refugees head for Canada
Next story
B.C. child killer Allan Schoenborn granted up to 28-day leaves from psychiatric hospital

Just Posted

Adam Kingsmill, far right, celebrates the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Games with Canadian teammates in Beijing, China. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Smithers’ Adam Kingsmill and Team Canada move on to gold medal match in para hockey at Paralympics

Newcrest Mining Canada uploaded a photo onto their Facebook page to mark the completion of Brucejack’s acquisition. ( Newcrest Mining/Facebook)
Newcrest completes acquisition of Pretium Resources

B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a COVID-19 update news conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Mask mandate lifts in B.C. Friday, COVID vaccine card program to end April 8

Central Mountain Air will signed an air transportation agreement with Newcrest to continue charter flights for their Red Chris operations in northwest B.C. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Mountain Air, Newcrest, TNDC sign air transportation agreement for Red Chris mine