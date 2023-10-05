B.C. hotels and resort land on global list of best in hospitality

The Fairmont Empress came in 10th in the 2023 Conde Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Top 10 Hotels in Canada 2019 list. Magnolia Hotel & Spa, the Oak Bay Beach Hotel, Brentwood Bay Resort and Spa also earned spots in the annual lists. (Black Press File Photo) Faro at Oak Bay Beach Hotel made the inaugural 100 Best Restaurants for Outdoor Dining list by opentable.com last year. The hotel is No. 7 in top hotels for western Canada according to Conde Nast Traveler readers. (Courtesy Oak Bay Beach Hotel) Brentwood Bay Resort was named No. 9 in top resorts in Canada for the Conde Nast Traveler 2023 readers’ awards. (Brentwood Bay Resort/Facebook) The Magnolia Hotel and Spa was named No. 11 hotel in western Canada for the Conde Nast Traveler 2023 readers’ awards. (Magnolia Hotel and Spa/Facebook)

With Victoria topping the list of best small cities in the world to visit, it’s no surprise three area hotels and one resort also top the reader polls at Conde Nast Traveler for 2023.

B.C.’s capital city was named No. 1 in the travel magazine’s 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards selected by more than 520,000 readers rating their travel experiences across the globe. The Readers’ Choice Awards reign as the travel industry’s longest-running and most prestigious accolades.

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel clinched the top Island spot on the Top Hotels in Western Canada category at No. 7, Fairmont Empress Hotel at No. 10 and The Magnolia Hotel and Spa at No. 11.

“This prestigious recognition is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our dedicated team and the heartfelt gratitude we extend to our loyal readers and supportive community,” reads an announcement from Oak Bay’s only hotel. “As a boutique and independent property, this achievement holds profound significance for us to capture the No. 1 Hotel on Vancouver Island and once again land amongst the best Hotels in Canada. It reaffirms the lasting impact we’ve made and the exceptional guest experiences we consistently provide.”

Brentwood Bay Resort was named No. 9 in top resorts in Canada.

Tucked in a tranquil valley, the property presents unobstructed views of the Saanich Inlet and nearby forests, Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa focuses on self-improvement, wellness and hospitality, ensuring an exceptional guest experience.

“As a member of the Vancouver Island community, having the opportunity to continually put our beautiful home on the map and showcase the exceptional and unique beauty is wonderful,” general manager Natasha Richardson said in a news release. “We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you from our team to everyone who voted for us! This acknowledgment is a genuine honour, and we’re committed to continuing our efforts to elevate hospitality on Vancouver Island.”

The 2023 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Conde Nast Traveler’s website at cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue.

